Available April 1st Move-in ready Stunning Remodel with Amazing Views of Piestewa Peak. Enjoy Phoenix and Paradise Valley with all the Luxuries! Features Two Master Suites and Two More Bedrooms with Three Baths in Total. Pool service and Landscaping Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6818 N 22ND Place have any available units?
6818 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 6818 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
6818 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.