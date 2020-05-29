All apartments in Phoenix
6818 N 22ND Place
6818 N 22ND Place

6818 North 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6818 North 22nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available April 1st Move-in ready Stunning Remodel with Amazing Views of Piestewa Peak. Enjoy Phoenix and Paradise Valley with all the Luxuries! Features Two Master Suites and Two More Bedrooms with Three Baths in Total. Pool service and Landscaping Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 N 22ND Place have any available units?
6818 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 6818 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
6818 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 6818 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6818 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 6818 N 22ND Place offers parking.
Does 6818 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 6818 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 6818 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 6818 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6818 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.
