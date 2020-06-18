6739 E JEAN Drive

Amenities

Amazing Custom Remodel in Raskin Estates! No HOA! No expense was spared in this luxury remodel. Everything is brand new. Modern open floorplan with wood like tile throughout, shiplap walls, custom seating and electric 8ft fireplace. Custom designed kitchen includes quartz counters, new cabinets, gorgeous custom backsplash, GE appliances, updated plumbing and lighting fixtures. Gorgeous custom bathrooms. Master bedroom has huge custom closet with barn doors, beautiful master bathroom with marble like tiled walls, custom glass tiled shower and soaking tub. Backyard has new pebbled tec pool, pavers, tiki hut for entertainment and new landscaping. Home includes Additional pavered parking as well as RV gate and RV parking. Close proximity to Kierland, shopping, parks and restaurants