All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6739 E JEAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6739 E JEAN Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6739 E JEAN Drive

6739 East Jean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6739 East Jean Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing Custom Remodel in Raskin Estates! No HOA! No expense was spared in this luxury remodel. Everything is brand new. Modern open floorplan with wood like tile throughout, shiplap walls, custom seating and electric 8ft fireplace. Custom designed kitchen includes quartz counters, new cabinets, gorgeous custom backsplash, GE appliances, updated plumbing and lighting fixtures. Gorgeous custom bathrooms. Master bedroom has huge custom closet with barn doors, beautiful master bathroom with marble like tiled walls, custom glass tiled shower and soaking tub. Backyard has new pebbled tec pool, pavers, tiki hut for entertainment and new landscaping. Home includes Additional pavered parking as well as RV gate and RV parking. Close proximity to Kierland, shopping, parks and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 E JEAN Drive have any available units?
6739 E JEAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6739 E JEAN Drive have?
Some of 6739 E JEAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 E JEAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6739 E JEAN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 E JEAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6739 E JEAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6739 E JEAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6739 E JEAN Drive does offer parking.
Does 6739 E JEAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 E JEAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 E JEAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6739 E JEAN Drive has a pool.
Does 6739 E JEAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6739 E JEAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 E JEAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 E JEAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College