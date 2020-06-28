All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

6713 East Kelton Lane

6713 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6713 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Magic Zipcode with amazing Schools. Unique custom build in Barclay Place! Lots of space, TPC & Kierland Resort Golf, Kierland Shopping, Scottsdale Quarter Restaurants, easy access to the 101 & 51 freeways! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, great room floor plan with master & guest bedrooms split. Comfortable living space, Wet bar, eat-in kitchen, skylights & high ceilings throughout., Only one step in the entire floor plan! Sparkling pool & a very quiet, friendly neighborhood. In the process of updating with new floors, lighting and modernizing. Will be ready by October 1st. You can come to check it out starting September 1st

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6713-e-kelton-ln-scottsdale-az-85254-usa/f8c08809-b367-469c-a05b-35d86a1dbf3b

(RLNE5106527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 East Kelton Lane have any available units?
6713 East Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 East Kelton Lane have?
Some of 6713 East Kelton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 East Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6713 East Kelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 East Kelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 East Kelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6713 East Kelton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6713 East Kelton Lane offers parking.
Does 6713 East Kelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 East Kelton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 East Kelton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6713 East Kelton Lane has a pool.
Does 6713 East Kelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 6713 East Kelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 East Kelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 East Kelton Lane has units with dishwashers.
