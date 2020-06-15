All apartments in Phoenix
6611 E EUGIE Terrace
Phoenix, AZ
6611 E EUGIE Terrace
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6611 E EUGIE Terrace

6611 East Eugie Terrace · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6611 East Eugie Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED PRIVATE RESORT BACKYARD HOME! Brand new backyard. Room for the entire family or a great group of friends. Highly sought after south facing backyard. Prime Scottsdale neighborhood. This is a traditional Scottsdale one story ranch home that has been totally updated. Enter into a great room concept with big open living room and dining room. The kitchen is a highlight in the center of the home with gorgeous quartz countertops and a breakfast bar with seating for 4. Plenty of room to watch a sporting event or movie on the SMART TV. Great space for entertaining. The kitchen is very well equipped, has a pantry and perfect for preparing meals for everyone. There is an office space with desk and outdoor entry space (mudroom) just off the kitchen along with the laundry room space. Easy entry from the front door or direct entry from the carport. The dining room has a fireplace for those cozy winter meals, which is a feature of this modern home. Mix your favorite drink on the bar/hutch in the dining area.
Step down the hall to the 3 spacious bedrooms. The master is large and in the rear of the home. It has a separate entrance to the private backyard oasis which makes a trip to the Jacuzzi easy day or night. There is also a separate seating area just outside the master. The king-sized bed has ultimate comfort in mind. Watch TV from bed too. The Master Spa bath has a great walk-in shower, double sinks all behind the modern barn door entrance. Just across the hall are 2 ample bedrooms each with queen-sized bed comfort and private closets. Luxurious bedding is provided for all beds. Should you need some extra sleeping arrangements this home comes with a queen sized blow up mattress.
This home is all about the year-round outdoor living. GIANT outdoor backyard resort. The large heated pool, plenty of lounge chairs for everyone, dining for 8 and the heated and elevated spa are showstoppers. Separate seating areas, a gas firepit perfect for enjoying a cool Arizona night and glass of wine or favorite cocktail add some amazing comfort. Try out your golf skills on the putting green or take in a game of bocce ball in the large grassy area.

Scottsdale Old Town is moments away for restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Freeway 101 is close for easy access to local festivals, sporting events such as MLB Spring training, The Phoenix Open, Barret Jackon and others. Kierland is also quite close as are medical services such as the Mayo Clinic.

Create memories with this beautiful home as the backdrop. You will love yourself for booking this today. High-End quintessential Scottsdale.

GAS POOL HEATER EXTRA FEE. $450 Per Week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have any available units?
6611 E EUGIE Terrace has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have?
Some of 6611 E EUGIE Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 E EUGIE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6611 E EUGIE Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 E EUGIE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace does offer parking.
Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace has a pool.
Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 E EUGIE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 E EUGIE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
