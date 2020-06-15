6611 E EUGIE Terrace

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED PRIVATE RESORT BACKYARD HOME! Brand new backyard. Room for the entire family or a great group of friends. Highly sought after south facing backyard. Prime Scottsdale neighborhood. This is a traditional Scottsdale one story ranch home that has been totally updated. Enter into a great room concept with big open living room and dining room. The kitchen is a highlight in the center of the home with gorgeous quartz countertops and a breakfast bar with seating for 4. Plenty of room to watch a sporting event or movie on the SMART TV. Great space for entertaining. The kitchen is very well equipped, has a pantry and perfect for preparing meals for everyone. There is an office space with desk and outdoor entry space (mudroom) just off the kitchen along with the laundry room space. Easy entry from the front door or direct entry from the carport. The dining room has a fireplace for those cozy winter meals, which is a feature of this modern home. Mix your favorite drink on the bar/hutch in the dining area.

Step down the hall to the 3 spacious bedrooms. The master is large and in the rear of the home. It has a separate entrance to the private backyard oasis which makes a trip to the Jacuzzi easy day or night. There is also a separate seating area just outside the master. The king-sized bed has ultimate comfort in mind. Watch TV from bed too. The Master Spa bath has a great walk-in shower, double sinks all behind the modern barn door entrance. Just across the hall are 2 ample bedrooms each with queen-sized bed comfort and private closets. Luxurious bedding is provided for all beds. Should you need some extra sleeping arrangements this home comes with a queen sized blow up mattress.

This home is all about the year-round outdoor living. GIANT outdoor backyard resort. The large heated pool, plenty of lounge chairs for everyone, dining for 8 and the heated and elevated spa are showstoppers. Separate seating areas, a gas firepit perfect for enjoying a cool Arizona night and glass of wine or favorite cocktail add some amazing comfort. Try out your golf skills on the putting green or take in a game of bocce ball in the large grassy area.



Scottsdale Old Town is moments away for restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Freeway 101 is close for easy access to local festivals, sporting events such as MLB Spring training, The Phoenix Open, Barret Jackon and others. Kierland is also quite close as are medical services such as the Mayo Clinic.



Create memories with this beautiful home as the backdrop. You will love yourself for booking this today. High-End quintessential Scottsdale.



GAS POOL HEATER EXTRA FEE. $450 Per Week.