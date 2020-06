Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Washer & dryer in unit, non-smoking, carport, New Light rail access just across the street.Close to schools and restaurants.Completely new everything- no one has rented the unit since it has been updated.Includes one covered parking space. All new flooring throughout apartment.New kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and includes middle island for bar seating.New bathroom shower/tub including tile and fixtures.