6537 North 7th Street - 03

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

Enjoy a beautiful small community with private parking for all residents, one spot assigned per unit. We are pet friendly (no monthly fees!), $200 non refundable pet deposit. Major cross streets of 7th st and glendale. Pets have to be under 25 lbs.



2x1 all tile throughout, washer and dryer included, gas stove, gas heater and gas dryer, ceiling fans, electrical outlets throughout, fresh paint, double pane windows and central AC/heat



Available for immediate move in!



Water sewer and trash is included

Electric and Gas not included



Nearby spots

Ace hardware, Bashas, Culinary Dropout, Circle K, Fry's,