6537 North 7th Street - 03
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

6537 North 7th Street - 03

6537 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6537 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy a beautiful small community with private parking for all residents, one spot assigned per unit. We are pet friendly (no monthly fees!), $200 non refundable pet deposit. Major cross streets of 7th st and glendale. Pets have to be under 25 lbs.

2x1 all tile throughout, washer and dryer included, gas stove, gas heater and gas dryer, ceiling fans, electrical outlets throughout, fresh paint, double pane windows and central AC/heat

Available for immediate move in!

Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas not included

Ace hardware, Bashas, Culinary Dropout, Circle K, Fry's,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have any available units?
6537 North 7th Street - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have?
Some of 6537 North 7th Street - 03's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 North 7th Street - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
6537 North 7th Street - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 North 7th Street - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 offers parking.
Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have a pool?
No, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have accessible units?
No, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 North 7th Street - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 North 7th Street - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.

