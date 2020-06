Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in the north central corridor. Great location close to Downtown, Camelback area, and Arciadia. It is near the 17 and 51 freeways for a quick commute to Downtown or North Phoenix, Peoria, Scottsdale or Tempe. Nice fenced backyard, tile floors throughout, and central heat and A/C.