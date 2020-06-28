All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6529 W SONORA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6529 W SONORA ST
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

6529 W SONORA ST

6529 West Sonora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6529 West Sonora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 09/15/19 Charming, remodeled, perfect for entertaining! - Property Id: 152824

New ceramic floor in living room and baths. New, lush carpet in the bedrooms. New window treatments in rear back windows, front windows have charming wooden slats. A wide concrete slab wraps around the back of the house, which includes a covered patio,; the back yard is large and offers many possibilities for gardening, picnics & BBQs. The entire house and backyard are perfect for entertaining or just for relaxing inside and out, particularly as the weather cools down.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152824p
Property Id 152824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5128224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 W SONORA ST have any available units?
6529 W SONORA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 W SONORA ST have?
Some of 6529 W SONORA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 W SONORA ST currently offering any rent specials?
6529 W SONORA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 W SONORA ST pet-friendly?
No, 6529 W SONORA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6529 W SONORA ST offer parking?
No, 6529 W SONORA ST does not offer parking.
Does 6529 W SONORA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 W SONORA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 W SONORA ST have a pool?
No, 6529 W SONORA ST does not have a pool.
Does 6529 W SONORA ST have accessible units?
No, 6529 W SONORA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 W SONORA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 W SONORA ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College