6501 E Thunderbird Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a0eda3084 ---- Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a private pool, located in highly desirable Scottsdale neighborhood. Saltillo tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Wood laminate in bathrooms. Beautiful great room with fireplace, French doors and a 2-way wet bar opening from the great room to the formal living/dining room area. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel fridge, microwave and dishwasher, and lots of natural light. Ceiling fans throughout to help with your energy bill. Large master suite with his and hers closets. Master features an entrance to a private patio and retreat! Stained glass touches throughout the home create a unique feel. Separate full guest suite includes full bath and private outside entry. Washer and dryer included. Large sparkling pool with gazebo is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Weekly pool service provided. Storage shed out back and 2 car garage with large walk-in storage/work area. Close to the 101 & 51, shopping, great restaurants, schools and more. This is a must see!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Dryer Garage Pool