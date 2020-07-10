All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6501 E Thunderbird Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6501 E Thunderbird Rd
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

6501 E Thunderbird Rd

6501 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6501 East Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a0eda3084 ---- Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a private pool, located in highly desirable Scottsdale neighborhood. Saltillo tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Wood laminate in bathrooms. Beautiful great room with fireplace, French doors and a 2-way wet bar opening from the great room to the formal living/dining room area. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel fridge, microwave and dishwasher, and lots of natural light. Ceiling fans throughout to help with your energy bill. Large master suite with his and hers closets. Master features an entrance to a private patio and retreat! Stained glass touches throughout the home create a unique feel. Separate full guest suite includes full bath and private outside entry. Washer and dryer included. Large sparkling pool with gazebo is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Weekly pool service provided. Storage shed out back and 2 car garage with large walk-in storage/work area. Close to the 101 & 51, shopping, great restaurants, schools and more. This is a must see!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have any available units?
6501 E Thunderbird Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have?
Some of 6501 E Thunderbird Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 E Thunderbird Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6501 E Thunderbird Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 E Thunderbird Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd offers parking.
Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd has a pool.
Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have accessible units?
No, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 E Thunderbird Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 E Thunderbird Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College