646 North 10th Avenue - 06

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

NOW LEASING!



Incredible 12 unit complex renovated from top to bottom.



Charming complex includes a large grassy common area & BBQs.



Location is right next to a small park with benches, a playground & just a couple blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife.



Urban living at its finest! There are 6 on-site parking spots available for an additional $35 per month.

Tons of street parking outside complex. This unit is the 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom model. Pet friendly under 25 lbs +$25 pet rent, $200 pet deposit non-ref. Electric is not included



Water sewer and trash is included



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider