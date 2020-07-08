All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

646 North 10th Avenue - 06

646 N 10th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

646 N 10th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
NOW LEASING!

Incredible 12 unit complex renovated from top to bottom.

Charming complex includes a large grassy common area & BBQs.

Location is right next to a small park with benches, a playground & just a couple blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife.

Urban living at its finest! There are 6 on-site parking spots available for an additional $35 per month.
Tons of street parking outside complex. This unit is the 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom model. Pet friendly under 25 lbs +$25 pet rent, $200 pet deposit non-ref. Electric is not included

Water sewer and trash is included

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have any available units?
646 North 10th Avenue - 06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have?
Some of 646 North 10th Avenue - 06's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 currently offering any rent specials?
646 North 10th Avenue - 06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 is pet friendly.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 offer parking?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 offers parking.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have a pool?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 does not have a pool.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have accessible units?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue - 06 does not have units with dishwashers.

