646 North 10th Avenue - 06

Amenities
NOW LEASING!
Incredible 12 unit complex renovated from top to bottom.
Charming complex includes a large grassy common area & BBQs.
Location is right next to a small park with benches, a playground & just a couple blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife.
Urban living at its finest! There are 6 on-site parking spots available for an additional $35 per month.
Tons of street parking outside complex. This unit is the 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom model. Pet friendly under 25 lbs +$25 pet rent, $200 pet deposit non-ref. Electric is not included
Water sewer and trash is included
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider