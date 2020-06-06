6450 N 28TH Street

Amenities

Perfect for all ages! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home - coveted Biltmore location with mountain views and vibrant desert landscape! Fourteen foot ceilings throughout and natural fossilized stone flooring. Custom built floor to ceiling bookcases add warmth and sophistication to the library, living and dining areas. Entertain with a built-in bar and fabulous great room with gas fireplace or sunset views. Chefs' kitchen is fully equipped with granite tops, professional gas stove, wall ovens, built-in fridge and breakfast bar! Master suite is huge with spa-like full bath, w.i. closet, office area and walkout to oasis patio with built-in gas grill, spa pool, and landscaped privacy! Large executive den/guest suite has full ensuite and built-in work area. Convertible, air conditioned 3rd bay of garage adds bonus ~230 sq. ft. of functional space for art studio, fitness room or private office! Move in right away!