/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6450 N 28TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019

6450 N 28TH Street

6450 N 28th St · No Longer Available
Location

6450 N 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Perfect for all ages! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home - coveted Biltmore location with mountain views and vibrant desert landscape! Fourteen foot ceilings throughout and natural fossilized stone flooring. Custom built floor to ceiling bookcases add warmth and sophistication to the library, living and dining areas. Entertain with a built-in bar and fabulous great room with gas fireplace or sunset views. Chefs' kitchen is fully equipped with granite tops, professional gas stove, wall ovens, built-in fridge and breakfast bar! Master suite is huge with spa-like full bath, w.i. closet, office area and walkout to oasis patio with built-in gas grill, spa pool, and landscaped privacy! Large executive den/guest suite has full ensuite and built-in work area. Convertible, air conditioned 3rd bay of garage adds bonus ~230 sq. ft. of functional space for art studio, fitness room or private office! Move in right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 N 28TH Street have any available units?
6450 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6450 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 6450 N 28TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6450 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6450 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6450 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6450 N 28TH Street offers parking.
Does 6450 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6450 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 N 28TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6450 N 28TH Street has a pool.
Does 6450 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6450 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
