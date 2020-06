Amenities

patio / balcony playground fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground

This three bedroom split plan in neutral colors with eat in kitchen, dining area, and off-set den. Spacious inside and out with grassy area and extended covered patio. Great community with hiking and walking trails, mountain views and playgrounds/parks. Easy access to 101 and I-17.