---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/526b82b003 ---- Clean and MOVE IN READY!! Gorgeous Phoenix home with ALL the upgrades-- stunning tile floors, vaulted ceilings, cherry wood cabinets, breakfast bar, island, built-in office, two tone paint... the list goes on and on! Did i forget to mention this home has an RV gate-- perfect for all the glamping, moto-ing, weekender enthusiasts! ACT FAST- this home will not last long!! 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom