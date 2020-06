Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this AWESOME RENTAL in beautiful Mountain view Ranch subdivision ready for Immediate Occupancy. 5 spacious bedrooms, fireplace, high volted ceilings, Plenty of storage. Traditional Formal Dining, Living Room, Family Room. Large Open Living Spaces. Upgraded Finishes include Granite Counters and brand new carpet in bedrooms and staircases. Tile in all Baths and Neutral Paint throughout. Great Location minutes from the 101 Freeway