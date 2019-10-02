6421 W LUCIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill hot tub

Solar panels!!! electricity upto $300 included in rent!! must see multi-generational floor plan w/ dual masters, one upstairs & one down. This 3051 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Immaculately maintained down to the last detail. Tile floors and carpeted bedrooms, custom window coverings, plantation shutters. Kitchen boasts full bank of cabinetry length of the room along with walk in pantry, granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher and LG microwave. Outdoors has no maintenance grass, patio and seating area perfect for fire pit. Relax in luxurious hot tub and enjoy outdoor living at the custom stone bar-b-que. Sit on the balcony and enjoy the relaxing mountain views. Corner lot affords privacy for your outdoor living.