How many bedrooms do you need?
6421 W LUCIA Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

6421 W LUCIA Drive

6421 West Lucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6421 West Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
Solar panels!!! electricity upto $300 included in rent!! must see multi-generational floor plan w/ dual masters, one upstairs & one down. This 3051 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Immaculately maintained down to the last detail. Tile floors and carpeted bedrooms, custom window coverings, plantation shutters. Kitchen boasts full bank of cabinetry length of the room along with walk in pantry, granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher and LG microwave. Outdoors has no maintenance grass, patio and seating area perfect for fire pit. Relax in luxurious hot tub and enjoy outdoor living at the custom stone bar-b-que. Sit on the balcony and enjoy the relaxing mountain views. Corner lot affords privacy for your outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have any available units?
6421 W LUCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have?
Some of 6421 W LUCIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 W LUCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 W LUCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 W LUCIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6421 W LUCIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive offer parking?
No, 6421 W LUCIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 W LUCIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 W LUCIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 W LUCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 W LUCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 W LUCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
