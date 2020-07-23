6336 W Misty Willow Ln

Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom + 2.5 bath home located near 67th ave. and Happy Valley. Nestled into a gated community with mountain views. Wood and tile floors, and over 3000 sqft, 3 car garage. Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel refrigerator, range, and built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master Suite is on lower level with dual sinks, separate tub & shower and 2 closets. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, hall bath, and spacious loft overlooking the great room with vaulted ceilings. Home backs up to desert mountain preserve with gorgeous views and is just minutes away from I-17 and Loop 101. Backyard features covered patio, grass and desert landscaping and swimming pool. Pool service is included.