Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

6336 W Misty Willow Ln

6336 West Misty Willow Lane · (623) 263-9157
Location

6336 West Misty Willow Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3029 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom + 2.5 bath home located near 67th ave. and Happy Valley. Nestled into a gated community with mountain views. Wood and tile floors, and over 3000 sqft, 3 car garage. Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel refrigerator, range, and built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master Suite is on lower level with dual sinks, separate tub & shower and 2 closets. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, hall bath, and spacious loft overlooking the great room with vaulted ceilings. Home backs up to desert mountain preserve with gorgeous views and is just minutes away from I-17 and Loop 101. Backyard features covered patio, grass and desert landscaping and swimming pool. Pool service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have any available units?
6336 W Misty Willow Ln has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have?
Some of 6336 W Misty Willow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 W Misty Willow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6336 W Misty Willow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 W Misty Willow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln offers parking.
Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln has a pool.
Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have accessible units?
No, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 W Misty Willow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 W Misty Willow Ln has units with dishwashers.
