Phoenix, AZ
6334 West Briles Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 PM

6334 West Briles Road

6334 West Briles Road · No Longer Available
Location

6334 West Briles Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** View Property 3D Virtual Tour ***
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8AK2y8aS8N

This contemporary & fully updated! It has been fully updated with no exceptions. Newer appliances, quartz counter tops, subway tile & carpet. Each bedroom has a huge walk in closet. There is a bedroom & bath on the lower level perfect for additional privacy. Upstairs there is a large loft & a balcony off the master suite that has amazing panaromic mountain views. The main floor is gigantic with a formal living room & dining room, a huge kitchen with an island /breakfast bar & table area.The kitchen has complete visibility to the lower level which is the family room. The home has been painted a soft gray with crisp white accents. Located on a serene and beautiful cul-de sac.

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 West Briles Road have any available units?
6334 West Briles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 West Briles Road have?
Some of 6334 West Briles Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 West Briles Road currently offering any rent specials?
6334 West Briles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 West Briles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6334 West Briles Road is pet friendly.
Does 6334 West Briles Road offer parking?
No, 6334 West Briles Road does not offer parking.
Does 6334 West Briles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 West Briles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 West Briles Road have a pool?
No, 6334 West Briles Road does not have a pool.
Does 6334 West Briles Road have accessible units?
No, 6334 West Briles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 West Briles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 West Briles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
