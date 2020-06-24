6334 West Briles Road

Amenities

This contemporary & fully updated! It has been fully updated with no exceptions. Newer appliances, quartz counter tops, subway tile & carpet. Each bedroom has a huge walk in closet. There is a bedroom & bath on the lower level perfect for additional privacy. Upstairs there is a large loft & a balcony off the master suite that has amazing panaromic mountain views. The main floor is gigantic with a formal living room & dining room, a huge kitchen with an island /breakfast bar & table area.The kitchen has complete visibility to the lower level which is the family room. The home has been painted a soft gray with crisp white accents. Located on a serene and beautiful cul-de sac.



For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

