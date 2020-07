Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Brand new interior paint and flooring. Move in ready! Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Features front courtyard, vaulted ceilings, open and bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space, master has garden tub and separate shower. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS