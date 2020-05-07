All apartments in Phoenix
6327 E MONTREAL Place
6327 E MONTREAL Place

6327 East Montreal Place · No Longer Available
Location

6327 East Montreal Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous newly renovated home boasting the light, soft contemporary trends of today. Incredible location close to Kierland-Scottsdale Quarter, restaurants, trails & so much more. Set back from the street, on the culdasac, this home has an enormous yard complete with huge pool, undercover patio, lounging & grassy areas and lush landscape with complete privacy. Entertainer's dream- fabulous open floor plan with a Chef's gourmet kitchen, island dining, top of the line appliances flanked by windows showcasing the breathtaking yard. Relax in the tranquil Master oasis with spa like bath & large closet space. Wonderful Guest rooms with ensuite baths. Not a detail overlooked. Fully equipt with everything you will need to feel at home away from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have any available units?
6327 E MONTREAL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have?
Some of 6327 E MONTREAL Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 E MONTREAL Place currently offering any rent specials?
6327 E MONTREAL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 E MONTREAL Place pet-friendly?
No, 6327 E MONTREAL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place offer parking?
Yes, 6327 E MONTREAL Place offers parking.
Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6327 E MONTREAL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have a pool?
Yes, 6327 E MONTREAL Place has a pool.
Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have accessible units?
No, 6327 E MONTREAL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 E MONTREAL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 E MONTREAL Place has units with dishwashers.
