6327 E MONTREAL Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous newly renovated home boasting the light, soft contemporary trends of today. Incredible location close to Kierland-Scottsdale Quarter, restaurants, trails & so much more. Set back from the street, on the culdasac, this home has an enormous yard complete with huge pool, undercover patio, lounging & grassy areas and lush landscape with complete privacy. Entertainer's dream- fabulous open floor plan with a Chef's gourmet kitchen, island dining, top of the line appliances flanked by windows showcasing the breathtaking yard. Relax in the tranquil Master oasis with spa like bath & large closet space. Wonderful Guest rooms with ensuite baths. Not a detail overlooked. Fully equipt with everything you will need to feel at home away from home.