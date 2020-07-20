All apartments in Phoenix
6317 W Miami St

6317 W Miami St · No Longer Available
Location

6317 W Miami St, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6317 W Miami St Available 06/01/19 Charming 4 bed with nice backyard in good community - WOW! Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on N/S Exposure Lot near Greenbelt! Large private backyard with nice landscaping. This home has very nice features throughout! Brand New 50 Gallon Water Heater. Entire home has Sunscreens and designer 2 Faux wood blinds throughout for added energy efficiency! Enter Home to a Warm and Welcoming color palette throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinetry and island for entertaining that is open to the great room area. Spacious pantry storage. Formal Living and Dining Rooms! Enjoy the spacious Master suite with plush carpet and picture windows for natural light. All 4 Bedrooms upstairs....MUST SEE!!

(RLNE3788053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 W Miami St have any available units?
6317 W Miami St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6317 W Miami St currently offering any rent specials?
6317 W Miami St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 W Miami St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 W Miami St is pet friendly.
Does 6317 W Miami St offer parking?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not offer parking.
Does 6317 W Miami St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 W Miami St have a pool?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not have a pool.
Does 6317 W Miami St have accessible units?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 W Miami St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6317 W Miami St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6317 W Miami St does not have units with air conditioning.
