Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6313 West Riva Road

6313 West Riva Road · No Longer Available
Location

6313 West Riva Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 2 bedroom,2 bathroom single family home in Estella Manor has over 1,000 square feet of living space, a lovely gas fireplace, and an open kitchen with built-in microwave and refrigerator! Inside Laundry, good sized kitchen with pantry, neutral flooring throughout! Located in a Cul-de-sac lot too! Close to schools and community park, easy freeway access. This is certainly a gem for sure! Come on by and take a look today!Pets upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 West Riva Road have any available units?
6313 West Riva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6313 West Riva Road have?
Some of 6313 West Riva Road's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6313 West Riva Road currently offering any rent specials?
6313 West Riva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 West Riva Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6313 West Riva Road is pet friendly.
Does 6313 West Riva Road offer parking?
No, 6313 West Riva Road does not offer parking.
Does 6313 West Riva Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6313 West Riva Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 West Riva Road have a pool?
No, 6313 West Riva Road does not have a pool.
Does 6313 West Riva Road have accessible units?
No, 6313 West Riva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 West Riva Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6313 West Riva Road does not have units with dishwashers.
