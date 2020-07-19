6313 West Riva Road

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing 2 bedroom,2 bathroom single family home in Estella Manor has over 1,000 square feet of living space, a lovely gas fireplace, and an open kitchen with built-in microwave and refrigerator! Inside Laundry, good sized kitchen with pantry, neutral flooring throughout! Located in a Cul-de-sac lot too! Close to schools and community park, easy freeway access. This is certainly a gem for sure! Come on by and take a look today!Pets upon owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.