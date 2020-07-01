All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6256 S 14th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6256 S 14th Plaza
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 PM

6256 S 14th Plaza

6256 South 14th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6256 South 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This Stunning 3 bd 1 ba Corner Lot Property has Plenty to offer. Completely Redone Interior, Features Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances, Granite Countertops, Dark Upgraded Cabinets complimented with Eye Catching Backsplash. New Tile Flooring throughout common areas and Carpet in Bedrooms. Upgraded Ceiling Fans and Lighting in Each Room. Beautifully Done Tile and Granite in Bathroom. Stackable Washer and Dryer will be Included. Large Fenced in Yard with Dual Gates in Front of Property and Dual Gates on the Side Yard. This one will Go Fast! Rent $1395.00 + 4% tax One time $150 Admin Fee; Security Deposit $1395 Application $55/adult Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Pet Deposit Schedule a Showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery Or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6256 S 14th Plaza have any available units?
6256 S 14th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6256 S 14th Plaza have?
Some of 6256 S 14th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6256 S 14th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6256 S 14th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 S 14th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6256 S 14th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 6256 S 14th Plaza offer parking?
No, 6256 S 14th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 6256 S 14th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6256 S 14th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 S 14th Plaza have a pool?
No, 6256 S 14th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6256 S 14th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6256 S 14th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 S 14th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6256 S 14th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College