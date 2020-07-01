6256 S 14th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This Stunning 3 bd 1 ba Corner Lot Property has Plenty to offer. Completely Redone Interior, Features Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances, Granite Countertops, Dark Upgraded Cabinets complimented with Eye Catching Backsplash. New Tile Flooring throughout common areas and Carpet in Bedrooms. Upgraded Ceiling Fans and Lighting in Each Room. Beautifully Done Tile and Granite in Bathroom. Stackable Washer and Dryer will be Included. Large Fenced in Yard with Dual Gates in Front of Property and Dual Gates on the Side Yard. This one will Go Fast! Rent $1395.00 + 4% tax One time $150 Admin Fee; Security Deposit $1395 Application $55/adult Pets Welcome with $300 Non Refundable Pet Deposit Schedule a Showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery Or Call Kristi: 320-267-1943