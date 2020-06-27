All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6232 S 20th Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6232 S 20th Glen
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:30 AM

6232 S 20th Glen

6232 S 20th Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6232 S 20th Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed 2.0 Bath house in the heart of South Mountain within walking distance of schools, restaurants, grocery stores and parks. The kitchen has stainless steel whirlpool appliances installed with an island that can serve as a breakfast nook or prep area. There is also an elevated counter perfect for a bar to entertain guests. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry. Bathroom accessories have been updated with Moen and Pfister. The home has a large master bedroom with an on suite bathroom. The home sits on a 6500+ sq ft lot that has been tastefully appointed. Feel free to contact me for information on how you could live in this beautiful home! More photos coming soon!

*Furniture and decor shown is for staging purposes only and will not be included with the rental*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 S 20th Glen have any available units?
6232 S 20th Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 S 20th Glen have?
Some of 6232 S 20th Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 S 20th Glen currently offering any rent specials?
6232 S 20th Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 S 20th Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 S 20th Glen is pet friendly.
Does 6232 S 20th Glen offer parking?
Yes, 6232 S 20th Glen offers parking.
Does 6232 S 20th Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6232 S 20th Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 S 20th Glen have a pool?
No, 6232 S 20th Glen does not have a pool.
Does 6232 S 20th Glen have accessible units?
No, 6232 S 20th Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 S 20th Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 S 20th Glen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College