6232 S 20th Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 Bed 2.0 Bath house in the heart of South Mountain within walking distance of schools, restaurants, grocery stores and parks. The kitchen has stainless steel whirlpool appliances installed with an island that can serve as a breakfast nook or prep area. There is also an elevated counter perfect for a bar to entertain guests. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry. Bathroom accessories have been updated with Moen and Pfister. The home has a large master bedroom with an on suite bathroom. The home sits on a 6500+ sq ft lot that has been tastefully appointed. Feel free to contact me for information on how you could live in this beautiful home! More photos coming soon!



*Furniture and decor shown is for staging purposes only and will not be included with the rental*