Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location!! Just mins. to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, freeway access to Loop 101, parks, schools, golf...You name it! Nicely updated Single level home with NO CARPET! Open floorplan that everyone craves connecting kitchen to dining and family rooms- great for entertaining! Corner lot * N/S exposure* All appliances included (R/W/D)* SOLAR system paid by Landlord. Schedule your tour today! (1.75% tax added to rental rate).