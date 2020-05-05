6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012

Amenities
3/2 Single level Great lay out Electricity included. Ready to RENT!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: MARYVALE TERRACE
Spacious all tiled house with beautiful accents inside wont last long! Electric is included. Bright with tons of natural light with the sky light and fireplace. Recently remodeled, Ceiling fans, Book Case , Upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, Washer & Dryer HOOKUPS, Section 8 Approved. Come check it out today.
Cross Streets: 63RD AVE & THOMAS Directions: NORTH ON 63RD AVE TO EARLL, EAST TO HOME.
Rental properties are leasing very quickly please contact me directly.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4722539)