All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012

6223 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6223 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3/2 Single level Great lay out Electricity included. Ready to RENT!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: MARYVALE TERRACE

Spacious all tiled house with beautiful accents inside wont last long! Electric is included. Bright with tons of natural light with the sky light and fireplace. Recently remodeled, Ceiling fans, Book Case , Upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, Washer & Dryer HOOKUPS, Section 8 Approved. Come check it out today.

Cross Streets: 63RD AVE & THOMAS Directions: NORTH ON 63RD AVE TO EARLL, EAST TO HOME.

Rental properties are leasing very quickly please contact me directly.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have any available units?
6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have?
Some of 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 currently offering any rent specials?
6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 pet-friendly?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 offer parking?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 does not offer parking.
Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have a pool?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 does not have a pool.
Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have accessible units?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 W Earll Dr 21245096 - Location 012 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College