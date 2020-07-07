6211 West Indianola Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen recently renovated with granite counter tops and newer black kitchen appliances. Home has tile and wood plank flooring throughout for easy care. Backyard is spacious with easy to care for landscaping and a refreshing pool with general maintenance/cleaning is included! This house 6211 W Indianola Ave. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.