All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6211 West Indianola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6211 West Indianola Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6211 West Indianola Avenue

6211 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6211 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen recently renovated with granite counter tops and newer black kitchen appliances. Home has tile and wood plank flooring throughout for easy care. Backyard is spacious with easy to care for landscaping and a refreshing pool with general maintenance/cleaning is included! This house 6211 W Indianola Ave. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have any available units?
6211 West Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 6211 West Indianola Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 West Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6211 West Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 West Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 West Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 6211 West Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 West Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6211 West Indianola Avenue has a pool.
Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6211 West Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 West Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 West Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College