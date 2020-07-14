All apartments in Phoenix
615 E PORTLAND Street.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

615 E PORTLAND Street

615 East Portland Street · (602) 549-5012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 East Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability



2 Bedrooms

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$1,685

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing location right off the I-10!Spacious 2 story floor plan with large open Great Room just off the contemporary kitchen. Two cozy bedrooms upstairs provide the privacy you'll enjoy. This home features two full bathrooms, one up one down stairs. NEW washer & dryer included. Close to ASU campus, and the heart of Downtown Phoenix, restaurants, and quick freeway access. Any and all repairs will be completed prior to move in date. Very kind landlord, very easy going. You'll be happy to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E PORTLAND Street have any available units?
615 E PORTLAND Street has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 E PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 615 E PORTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 E PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 E PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 E PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 615 E PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 E PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 615 E PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 E PORTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 615 E PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 E PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 615 E PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 E PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

