615 E PORTLAND Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location right off the I-10!Spacious 2 story floor plan with large open Great Room just off the contemporary kitchen. Two cozy bedrooms upstairs provide the privacy you'll enjoy. This home features two full bathrooms, one up one down stairs. NEW washer & dryer included. Close to ASU campus, and the heart of Downtown Phoenix, restaurants, and quick freeway access. Any and all repairs will be completed prior to move in date. Very kind landlord, very easy going. You'll be happy to call this place home!