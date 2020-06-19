All apartments in Phoenix
6123 W GAMBIT Trail
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

6123 W GAMBIT Trail

6123 West Gambit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6123 West Gambit Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Pyramid Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath with great mountain views, North/ south exposure with a fantastic entertaining backyard. Immaculate counter tops in the kitchen, a kitchen island & pantry! Tons of cabinets with a striking contemporary backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher was just installed. Beautiful ceramic hardwood flooring. Opens up to a large family room & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has a separate tub/shower, dual vanity, extra large walk-in closet.The backyard is gorgeous with brick pavers, a grassy area & an outdoor fireplace. Interior paint was completed in December. Nice and close to shopping and hiking. Priced to sell today! Ignore days on market, the previous buyer did not qualify, all repairs were completed by the seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have any available units?
6123 W GAMBIT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have?
Some of 6123 W GAMBIT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 W GAMBIT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6123 W GAMBIT Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 W GAMBIT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail offers parking.
Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have a pool?
No, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have accessible units?
No, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 W GAMBIT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 W GAMBIT Trail has units with dishwashers.

