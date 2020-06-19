6123 W GAMBIT Trail

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath with great mountain views, North/ south exposure with a fantastic entertaining backyard. Immaculate counter tops in the kitchen, a kitchen island & pantry! Tons of cabinets with a striking contemporary backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher was just installed. Beautiful ceramic hardwood flooring. Opens up to a large family room & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has a separate tub/shower, dual vanity, extra large walk-in closet.The backyard is gorgeous with brick pavers, a grassy area & an outdoor fireplace. Interior paint was completed in December. Nice and close to shopping and hiking. Priced to sell today! Ignore days on market, the previous buyer did not qualify, all repairs were completed by the seller.