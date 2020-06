Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

LOCATED ON THE ARIZONA BILTMORE LINKS COURSE . VIEWS OF THE WRIGLEY MANSION, PRAYING MONK, AND CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. 2 STORY CONDO, SLEEPS 4, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL WITH EAT IN KITCHEN, DINING IN GREAT ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE PATIO FACING SOUTH. BUILT IN GRIIL, FOUNTAIN AND EASE TO WALK THE PATH TO THE ARIZONA BILTMORE HOTEL. 2 COMMUNITY POOLS, 2 SETS OF TENNIS COURTS- CAN PLAY AT NIGHT- CLUBHOUSE FOR PRIVATE PARTIES. PRIVATE GARAGE SPACE.