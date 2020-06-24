6113 E JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage media room

*MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED** Walk into perfection through the double front doors of this luxury masterpiece. Warm, hand-scraped wood floors throughout formal living & dining rooms with new French doors leading to a shaded, private courtyard. The family room has custom mantle & built-in media center, located just off an eat-in kitchen that boasts stainless steel, granite counters, double oven, dual temp wine fridge, & convenient pass-through to the patio grill in backyard--perfect for poolside parties, including LARGE PUTTING GREEN for FUN and LEISURE! Guest baths are updated with travertine tile & granite counters. Large laundry room & a three-car garage with wall of cabinets.