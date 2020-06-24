All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6113 E JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6113 E JUNIPER Avenue

6113 East Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6113 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
*MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED** Walk into perfection through the double front doors of this luxury masterpiece. Warm, hand-scraped wood floors throughout formal living & dining rooms with new French doors leading to a shaded, private courtyard. The family room has custom mantle & built-in media center, located just off an eat-in kitchen that boasts stainless steel, granite counters, double oven, dual temp wine fridge, & convenient pass-through to the patio grill in backyard--perfect for poolside parties, including LARGE PUTTING GREEN for FUN and LEISURE! Guest baths are updated with travertine tile & granite counters. Large laundry room & a three-car garage with wall of cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
6113 E JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6113 E JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 E JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College