Phoenix, AZ
6110 N 30th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6110 N 30th Ave

6110 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6110 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious townhouse 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Phoenix area, available now. Conveniently located close to I-17, schools, restaurants and shopping center. Small private backyard with covered porch and storage unit, access to community pool. Building is pet friendly. Monthly rent $1200 with a security deposit equal to one months rent. Property managed by responsible landlords, applicants must complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Email property management at azhomerentals1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 N 30th Ave have any available units?
6110 N 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 N 30th Ave have?
Some of 6110 N 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 N 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6110 N 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 N 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 N 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6110 N 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6110 N 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 6110 N 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 N 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 N 30th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6110 N 30th Ave has a pool.
Does 6110 N 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6110 N 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 N 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 N 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
