6110 N 30th Ave

Beautiful, spacious townhouse 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Phoenix area, available now. Conveniently located close to I-17, schools, restaurants and shopping center. Small private backyard with covered porch and storage unit, access to community pool. Building is pet friendly. Monthly rent $1200 with a security deposit equal to one months rent. Property managed by responsible landlords, applicants must complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Email property management at azhomerentals1@gmail.com