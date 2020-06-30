6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities
Awesome furnished or unfurnished home for lease! Super desirable North Scottsdale location, near Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter! Nicely updated, split floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances (just installed last year), a huge master suite, spacious bedrooms, a 4th bedroom (or an office), formal dining room and a huge family room! Beautiful interior lot features a large covered patio, pool and even a putting green. Lease price for unfurnished would be $4400 a month with a 12 month minimum lease term. Lease price for furnished would be just $4500 a month for a 3 month minimum lease term. Pool and yard service is included. Call listing agent with any questions!