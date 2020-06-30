All apartments in Phoenix
6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

6109 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6109 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
Awesome furnished or unfurnished home for lease! Super desirable North Scottsdale location, near Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter! Nicely updated, split floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances (just installed last year), a huge master suite, spacious bedrooms, a 4th bedroom (or an office), formal dining room and a huge family room! Beautiful interior lot features a large covered patio, pool and even a putting green. Lease price for unfurnished would be $4400 a month with a 12 month minimum lease term. Lease price for furnished would be just $4500 a month for a 3 month minimum lease term. Pool and yard service is included. Call listing agent with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has a pool.
Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.

