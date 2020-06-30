6109 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green

Awesome furnished or unfurnished home for lease! Super desirable North Scottsdale location, near Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter! Nicely updated, split floor plan features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances (just installed last year), a huge master suite, spacious bedrooms, a 4th bedroom (or an office), formal dining room and a huge family room! Beautiful interior lot features a large covered patio, pool and even a putting green. Lease price for unfurnished would be $4400 a month with a 12 month minimum lease term. Lease price for furnished would be just $4500 a month for a 3 month minimum lease term. Pool and yard service is included. Call listing agent with any questions!