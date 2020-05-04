All apartments in Phoenix
6040 N 22ND Place
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

6040 N 22ND Place

6040 North 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6040 North 22nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This one-of-a-kind custom home was designed by acclaimed SW architect Bennie Gonzales. Incredible woodwork throughout includes custom entry doors, black walnut kitchen cabinets & built-in mahogany cabinets in the unique lofted office/library. With a large granite island, pantry & stainless steel appliances, including dual ovens & 2 dishwashers, this kitchen was built for entertaining. The master suite features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, freestanding tub & separate shower. The resort-style backyard features 2 covered patios, built-in BBQ, several large grassy play areas & a sparkling diving pool. Ideally located in sought-after Bel Aire Estates, just minutes from everything the Biltmore area has to offer and situated on a large 26,755 sf cul-de-sac lot. 6 month lease okay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 N 22ND Place have any available units?
6040 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 6040 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
6040 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 6040 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6040 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 6040 N 22ND Place offers parking.
Does 6040 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 6040 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 6040 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 6040 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.
