6040 N 22ND Place

This one-of-a-kind custom home was designed by acclaimed SW architect Bennie Gonzales. Incredible woodwork throughout includes custom entry doors, black walnut kitchen cabinets & built-in mahogany cabinets in the unique lofted office/library. With a large granite island, pantry & stainless steel appliances, including dual ovens & 2 dishwashers, this kitchen was built for entertaining. The master suite features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, freestanding tub & separate shower. The resort-style backyard features 2 covered patios, built-in BBQ, several large grassy play areas & a sparkling diving pool. Ideally located in sought-after Bel Aire Estates, just minutes from everything the Biltmore area has to offer and situated on a large 26,755 sf cul-de-sac lot. 6 month lease okay!