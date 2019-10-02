All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6030 North 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6030 North 31st Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:53 PM

6030 North 31st Avenue

6030 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6030 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer black appliances and granite counter tops (refridgerator to be installed prior to move in). Tile flooring throughout the main house with laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. This home located at 6030 N 31st Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
6030 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 North 31st Avenue have?
Some of 6030 North 31st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6030 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6030 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 6030 North 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6030 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 North 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 6030 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6030 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6030 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College