Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will not disappointed the moment you walk into this Warm and open floor plan, located in a very quiet and nice neighborhood. It sits on over 9,500 square feet lot and captures Black Mountain and desert views. This multi-family home boasts a seperate suite that is perfect for in-laws, family and guessts. The main house has a spacious kitchen overlooking a feature rich great room that is perfect for entertaining. This home is located in the beautiful gated Lone Mountain Community.