6028 W QUESTA Drive

Amenities
Sought after gated community with close proximity to Happy Valley for easy freeway and shopping access. Split master single story upgraded to include: Large tile in all the right places, upgraded carpet in bedrooms only, slab granite counters, stainless appliances include refrigerator, range, D/W and microwave, raised panel cherry cabinets, stereo/surround, washer/dryer, raised master vanities, master bay window, custom cherry master closet and garage cabinets, upgraded lights and fans, wood blinds, outdoor extended pavers, gas firepit and BBQ island, sidewalk, garage epoxy, grass front and back have just been over seeded & will be maintained by Landlord