Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6028 W QUESTA Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

6028 W QUESTA Drive

6028 West Questa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6028 West Questa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sought after gated community with close proximity to Happy Valley for easy freeway and shopping access. Split master single story upgraded to include: Large tile in all the right places, upgraded carpet in bedrooms only, slab granite counters, stainless appliances include refrigerator, range, D/W and microwave, raised panel cherry cabinets, stereo/surround, washer/dryer, raised master vanities, master bay window, custom cherry master closet and garage cabinets, upgraded lights and fans, wood blinds, outdoor extended pavers, gas firepit and BBQ island, sidewalk, garage epoxy, grass front and back have just been over seeded & will be maintained by Landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have any available units?
6028 W QUESTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have?
Some of 6028 W QUESTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 W QUESTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6028 W QUESTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 W QUESTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6028 W QUESTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6028 W QUESTA Drive offers parking.
Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6028 W QUESTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have a pool?
No, 6028 W QUESTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6028 W QUESTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 W QUESTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 W QUESTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

