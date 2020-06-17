6016 E BERYL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill guest suite

This exquisite desert jewel has just been updated and is move-in ready! Inside and out, you will find colors and finishes that are HOT right now! You will also find a flexible floor plan that features an adorable kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, an office / den, a game room / flex space and a HUGE attached Guest Suite with it's own private entrance! The master bedroom is lovely and features access to the back patio, two walk-in closets and a super cute master bath! Outside you will enjoy privacy and space on .83 of an acre with an amazing pool, huge covered patios, built in BBQ area and a roof top deck! The list goes on and on, come see this incredible home and fall in LOVE!