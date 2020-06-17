All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6016 E BERYL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6016 E BERYL Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:53 PM

6016 E BERYL Avenue

6016 East Beryl Avenue · (602) 820-8761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6016 East Beryl Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
This exquisite desert jewel has just been updated and is move-in ready! Inside and out, you will find colors and finishes that are HOT right now! You will also find a flexible floor plan that features an adorable kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, an office / den, a game room / flex space and a HUGE attached Guest Suite with it's own private entrance! The master bedroom is lovely and features access to the back patio, two walk-in closets and a super cute master bath! Outside you will enjoy privacy and space on .83 of an acre with an amazing pool, huge covered patios, built in BBQ area and a roof top deck! The list goes on and on, come see this incredible home and fall in LOVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have any available units?
6016 E BERYL Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have?
Some of 6016 E BERYL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 E BERYL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6016 E BERYL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 E BERYL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6016 E BERYL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6016 E BERYL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 E BERYL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6016 E BERYL Avenue has a pool.
Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6016 E BERYL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 E BERYL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 E BERYL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6016 E BERYL Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity