5915 W Running Deer Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Pyramid Heights Gem with sought after Casita featuring private entrance and separate bath & A/C for in-law suite or out of town guests * Meticulously maintained spacious home with an OPEN floor plan with many additional features including a HUGE combo Great Room/Kitchen area that is bright with natural light and includes a LARGE kitchen island, B/I microwave, gas stove *fabulous gas fireplace * Home is filled with art niches, arched passages, and tile in all higher traffic areas. Ceiling fans with lights are in every room * Master Bath that features glass block and a jetted Jacuzzi whirlpool bath, Double sinks, Separate shower/tub & BIG walk-in closet * The back yard boasts a full size diving pool and a covered patio the whole length of the home * POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED * Homes like this don't come on the market often call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2400 security deposit for qualified tenants $250 fee per pet for approved pet