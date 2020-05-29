5915 W Running Deer Trl

Amenities
Pyramid Heights Gem with sought after Casita featuring private entrance and separate bath & A/C for in-law suite or out of town guests * Meticulously maintained spacious home with an OPEN floor plan with many additional features including a HUGE combo Great Room/Kitchen area that is bright with natural light and includes a LARGE kitchen island, B/I microwave, gas stove *fabulous gas fireplace * Home is filled with art niches, arched passages, and tile in all higher traffic areas. Ceiling fans with lights are in every room * Master Bath that features glass block and a jetted Jacuzzi whirlpool bath, Double sinks, Separate shower/tub & BIG walk-in closet * The back yard boasts a full size diving pool and a covered patio the whole length of the home * POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED * Homes like this don't come on the market often call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2400 security deposit for qualified tenants $250 fee per pet for approved pet