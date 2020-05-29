5915 W Running Deer Trl

All apartments in Phoenix
Location

5915 West Running Deer Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Pyramid Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pyramid Heights Gem with sought after Casita featuring private entrance and separate bath & A/C for in-law suite or out of town guests * Meticulously maintained spacious home with an OPEN floor plan with many additional features including a HUGE combo Great Room/Kitchen area that is bright with natural light and includes a LARGE kitchen island, B/I microwave, gas stove *fabulous gas fireplace * Home is filled with art niches, arched passages, and tile in all higher traffic areas. Ceiling fans with lights are in every room * Master Bath that features glass block and a jetted Jacuzzi whirlpool bath, Double sinks, Separate shower/tub & BIG walk-in closet * The back yard boasts a full size diving pool and a covered patio the whole length of the home * POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED * Homes like this don't come on the market often call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2400 security deposit for qualified tenants $250 fee per pet for approved pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

