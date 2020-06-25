5845 West Mulberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,

$45 application fee per adult,

$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),

$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)

$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable

$250 One time Management Fee,

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),

City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.

$10 Renters Insurance.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.