5845 West Mulberry Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:08 PM

5845 West Mulberry Drive

5845 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5845 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have any available units?
5845 West Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 5845 West Mulberry Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 West Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5845 West Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 West Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5845 West Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive offer parking?
No, 5845 West Mulberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 West Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 5845 West Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5845 West Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 West Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 West Mulberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
