5830 S 42nd Pl

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8099ac08e ---- Just in case you have not heard this is one of the most desirable areas in all of Phoenix boasting the most home sales of record this last year. You are not going to want to miss this sweet little gem of a home that has been lovingly upgraded with everything you would hope to find in the perfect new home for you. Well located and Ahwatukee adjacent with all that you will ever need located just outside your door. STATUS: Occupied until 8/31/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant... Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: THE OWNER IS OPTING OUT OF RISK MITIGATION AT THIS HOME GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Awesome Location and a wonderful community. AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Laminate Tile combo - No Carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Gemini Twin Home, One attached neighbor UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1985 YARD: Larger Fenced Patio Additional Amenities: Community Pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



