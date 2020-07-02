All apartments in Phoenix
5830 S 42nd Pl

5830 South 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5830 South 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8099ac08e ---- Just in case you have not heard this is one of the most desirable areas in all of Phoenix boasting the most home sales of record this last year. You are not going to want to miss this sweet little gem of a home that has been lovingly upgraded with everything you would hope to find in the perfect new home for you. Well located and Ahwatukee adjacent with all that you will ever need located just outside your door. STATUS: Occupied until 8/31/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant... Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: THE OWNER IS OPTING OUT OF RISK MITIGATION AT THIS HOME GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Awesome Location and a wonderful community. AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Laminate Tile combo - No Carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Gemini Twin Home, One attached neighbor UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1985 YARD: Larger Fenced Patio Additional Amenities: Community Pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

1 Years Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 S 42nd Pl have any available units?
5830 S 42nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 S 42nd Pl have?
Some of 5830 S 42nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 S 42nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5830 S 42nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 S 42nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 S 42nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5830 S 42nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5830 S 42nd Pl offers parking.
Does 5830 S 42nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 S 42nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 S 42nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5830 S 42nd Pl has a pool.
Does 5830 S 42nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 5830 S 42nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 S 42nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 S 42nd Pl has units with dishwashers.

