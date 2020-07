Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN THE MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!! HOME IS LOCATED MINUTES FROM THE 51 FREEWAY TO GET YOU WHERE EVER YOUR HEART DESIRES! BEAUTIFUL FLOORING , NEUTRAL PAINT, & CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. BACKYARD IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A LARGE COVERED PATIO AND PRIVATE POOL. WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED WITH LEASE! YOU WILL WANT TO CALL THIS HOUSE HOME- HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE!