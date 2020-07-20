5750 N 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing North Phoenix home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath property is fully remodeled!! It features a grassy front landscaping, 2 car garage, balcony, cozy fireplace and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous interior offers a lovely kitchen complete with white shaker cabinetry, all matching appliances, recessed lighting, tiled back-splash, and quarts countertops. Inside the master suite you will find a private exit, lavish full bath with dual sinks separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Perfect sized backyard includes sitting area great for entertaining. The home is located within walking distance of bars, restaurants, and gyms on 7th and 16th street. It's a central location to travel throughout Maricopa County and is 10-20 minutes from the Airport and Downtown