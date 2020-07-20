All apartments in Phoenix
5750 N 10TH Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:16 AM

5750 N 10TH Street

5750 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5750 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing North Phoenix home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath property is fully remodeled!! It features a grassy front landscaping, 2 car garage, balcony, cozy fireplace and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous interior offers a lovely kitchen complete with white shaker cabinetry, all matching appliances, recessed lighting, tiled back-splash, and quarts countertops. Inside the master suite you will find a private exit, lavish full bath with dual sinks separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Perfect sized backyard includes sitting area great for entertaining. The home is located within walking distance of bars, restaurants, and gyms on 7th and 16th street. It's a central location to travel throughout Maricopa County and is 10-20 minutes from the Airport and Downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 N 10TH Street have any available units?
5750 N 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 N 10TH Street have?
Some of 5750 N 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 N 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5750 N 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 N 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5750 N 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5750 N 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5750 N 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 5750 N 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 N 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 N 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 5750 N 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5750 N 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5750 N 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 N 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 N 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
