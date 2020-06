Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED!!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN THE LOVELY COPPER LEAF SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH PHOENIX. 3 LEVELS WITH A BEDROOM AND BATHROOM ON EACH FLOOR OR BOTTOM FLOOR COULD BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE OR FLEX ROOM. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW CARPETAND TILE, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO DOWNTOWN, ASU, AND SKY HARBOR AIRPORT.