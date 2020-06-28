All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5733 South 34th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5733 South 34th Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 5:09 PM

5733 South 34th Avenue

5733 South 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5733 South 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix near 35th Ave and Southern. Amenities Include: air condition, electric heat, fenced, pantry Garage Patio. Appliances include; Dishwasher Range Oven Garbage Disposal Washer & Dryer Microwave Washer & Dryer On-Site Pet Policies: No Dogs Allowed No Cats Allowed. Tenant pays the first $60 of all repairs after the first 30 days.
Total monthly rent is $1297.50, includes city sales tax and administration fee.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Please use the Rently lockbox for self service showings at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 South 34th Avenue have any available units?
5733 South 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 South 34th Avenue have?
Some of 5733 South 34th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 South 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5733 South 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 South 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5733 South 34th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5733 South 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5733 South 34th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5733 South 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5733 South 34th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 South 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5733 South 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5733 South 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5733 South 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 South 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 South 34th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College