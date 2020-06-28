5733 South 34th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix near 35th Ave and Southern. Amenities Include: air condition, electric heat, fenced, pantry Garage Patio. Appliances include; Dishwasher Range Oven Garbage Disposal Washer & Dryer Microwave Washer & Dryer On-Site Pet Policies: No Dogs Allowed No Cats Allowed. Tenant pays the first $60 of all repairs after the first 30 days.

Total monthly rent is $1297.50, includes city sales tax and administration fee.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Please use the Rently lockbox for self service showings at your convenience.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.