5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available April 1 - Experience resort style living! This backyard paradise has everything you need for the perfect AZ getaway. 3 waterfalls flow from large boulders into a gorgeous pool. This amazing backyard is an entertainer's dream and features a BBQ, baja pool entry and stunning mountain views. Inside, the split floorplan is spacious with a kitchen that opens to a great room and a bonus space that features indoor/outdoor living fun & easy! The master retreat is luxurious with 2 walk-in closets. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a jack & jill bath and a 4th bedroom is just down the hall. Don't miss out on this stunning home!