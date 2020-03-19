All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive

5713 West Pinnacle Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5713 West Pinnacle Hill Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Pinnacle Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available April 1 - Experience resort style living! This backyard paradise has everything you need for the perfect AZ getaway. 3 waterfalls flow from large boulders into a gorgeous pool. This amazing backyard is an entertainer's dream and features a BBQ, baja pool entry and stunning mountain views. Inside, the split floorplan is spacious with a kitchen that opens to a great room and a bonus space that features indoor/outdoor living fun & easy! The master retreat is luxurious with 2 walk-in closets. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a jack & jill bath and a 4th bedroom is just down the hall. Don't miss out on this stunning home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have any available units?
5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have?
Some of 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 W PINNACLE HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College