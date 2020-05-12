All apartments in Phoenix
5712 N 4TH Place
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

5712 N 4TH Place

5712 North 4th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5712 North 4th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Single-level beauty in prime Central location! * This 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home is a home you will be proud to rent with so many excellent features! * An open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry , as well as an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining area * Soaring, beamed ceilings in the family room with fireplace * Both bathrooms are remodeled + bedrooms are spacious with higher ceilings * Plantation shutters throughout * Recessed lighting * Lovely and private back covered patio + small yard * 2 car garage * Quaint community with pool * Walk to numerous, popular restaurants - The Womack, Fuego Bistro, Mora Italian, Stock + Stable, and many more! * Rarely available, this is sure to lease quickly! * Don't miss your opportunity! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 N 4TH Place have any available units?
5712 N 4TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 N 4TH Place have?
Some of 5712 N 4TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 N 4TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5712 N 4TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 N 4TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5712 N 4TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5712 N 4TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5712 N 4TH Place offers parking.
Does 5712 N 4TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 N 4TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 N 4TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5712 N 4TH Place has a pool.
Does 5712 N 4TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5712 N 4TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 N 4TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 N 4TH Place has units with dishwashers.
