5712 N 4TH Place

*Single-level beauty in prime Central location! * This 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home is a home you will be proud to rent with so many excellent features! * An open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry , as well as an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining area * Soaring, beamed ceilings in the family room with fireplace * Both bathrooms are remodeled + bedrooms are spacious with higher ceilings * Plantation shutters throughout * Recessed lighting * Lovely and private back covered patio + small yard * 2 car garage * Quaint community with pool * Walk to numerous, popular restaurants - The Womack, Fuego Bistro, Mora Italian, Stock + Stable, and many more! * Rarely available, this is sure to lease quickly! * Don't miss your opportunity! *