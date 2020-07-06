All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5701 N 11TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5701 N 11TH Place
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

5701 N 11TH Place

5701 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5701 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
North Central Phoenix. Madison schools. New kitchen w/ Sleek modern flat matte cabinets w/quartz counters & SS appliances. Island for storage and seating for 4. Separate Dining off kitchen. Inside Laundry & large Pantry for all your storage needs. Bathrooms have new vanities w/ granite tops & new hardware. Shower/Tub has been tiled w/ modern finishes. Master has enormous walk in closet & super shower for 2. Enjoy the LARGE open space of green grass in front & back yards w/ mature trees. Monster patio out back w/ 6 foot wall for extra privacy. EVERYTHING IS NEW-paint, AC, appliances, plumbing, electric, lighting, etc. Prime LOCATION-walking distance to Vig, Lucy's, Zipps, San Tan Brewery. 10 min. to airport-5 min. to Biltmore shopping/bars-CAN BE FURNISHED/SHORT TERM CAN BE NEGOTIATED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 N 11TH Place have any available units?
5701 N 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 N 11TH Place have?
Some of 5701 N 11TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 N 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5701 N 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 N 11TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5701 N 11TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5701 N 11TH Place offer parking?
No, 5701 N 11TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5701 N 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 N 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 N 11TH Place have a pool?
No, 5701 N 11TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5701 N 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5701 N 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 N 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 N 11TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College