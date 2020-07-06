5701 N 11TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

North Central Phoenix. Madison schools. New kitchen w/ Sleek modern flat matte cabinets w/quartz counters & SS appliances. Island for storage and seating for 4. Separate Dining off kitchen. Inside Laundry & large Pantry for all your storage needs. Bathrooms have new vanities w/ granite tops & new hardware. Shower/Tub has been tiled w/ modern finishes. Master has enormous walk in closet & super shower for 2. Enjoy the LARGE open space of green grass in front & back yards w/ mature trees. Monster patio out back w/ 6 foot wall for extra privacy. EVERYTHING IS NEW-paint, AC, appliances, plumbing, electric, lighting, etc. Prime LOCATION-walking distance to Vig, Lucy's, Zipps, San Tan Brewery. 10 min. to airport-5 min. to Biltmore shopping/bars-CAN BE FURNISHED/SHORT TERM CAN BE NEGOTIATED