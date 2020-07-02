All apartments in Phoenix
5633 E Kings Ave
5633 E Kings Ave

5633 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5633 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Furnished Vacation Home in North Scottsdale - Beautiful vacation home located in highly desirable Kierland area. This home is close to everything! Located near the best golf, shopping, and dining in the city, you will never run out of things to do. The home has a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and upgraded cabinets, with all the dishes and utensils ready to prepare your favorite meal. The family room boasts a cozy a place to watch cable TV and soaring vaulted ceilings. Relax in your large master suite with separate tub and shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. The backyard is a quiet relaxing space to read a book or enjoy our beautiful weather. Rent includes cable TV and internet. Desks in both guest bedrooms and a nice desk in the kitchen area next to the large walk in pantry. Play a round of pool or host a dinner party with the formal dining room. This home is designed for entertaining. True Arizona style.

Current Availability: April - Dec 2020. $2250/month

Refundable Security deposit $2250
Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Please include your time period desired.

Please note that only two garage spots will be available for tenant use.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2228535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 E Kings Ave have any available units?
5633 E Kings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 E Kings Ave have?
Some of 5633 E Kings Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 E Kings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5633 E Kings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 E Kings Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5633 E Kings Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5633 E Kings Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5633 E Kings Ave offers parking.
Does 5633 E Kings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 E Kings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 E Kings Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5633 E Kings Ave has a pool.
Does 5633 E Kings Ave have accessible units?
No, 5633 E Kings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 E Kings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 E Kings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

