5633 E Kings Ave

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool internet access

Furnished Vacation Home in North Scottsdale - Beautiful vacation home located in highly desirable Kierland area. This home is close to everything! Located near the best golf, shopping, and dining in the city, you will never run out of things to do. The home has a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and upgraded cabinets, with all the dishes and utensils ready to prepare your favorite meal. The family room boasts a cozy a place to watch cable TV and soaring vaulted ceilings. Relax in your large master suite with separate tub and shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. The backyard is a quiet relaxing space to read a book or enjoy our beautiful weather. Rent includes cable TV and internet. Desks in both guest bedrooms and a nice desk in the kitchen area next to the large walk in pantry. Play a round of pool or host a dinner party with the formal dining room. This home is designed for entertaining. True Arizona style.



Current Availability: April - Dec 2020. $2250/month



Refundable Security deposit $2250

Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200



Please include your time period desired.



Please note that only two garage spots will be available for tenant use.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2228535)