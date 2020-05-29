5631 W BERKELEY Road

Amenities

This wonderful, hard to find Home with an Apartment/Studio on the back. Main home comes with: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Kitchen, Dining area, Living room, inside laundry and kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The Apartment/Studio comes with: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen and Living room and it is located on the back of the main home with a separate entrance. All utilities are master metered, meaning they are NOT separate metered. All Block fenced with sliding gate, with 5 concrete slab spaces for parking + 1 car carport, NO HOA, Exterior was just painted, close to schools, freeway I-10, Shopping, and bus stops. Sorry ***Non-Smoking***