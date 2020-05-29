All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

5631 W BERKELEY Road

5631 West Berkeley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5631 West Berkeley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This wonderful, hard to find Home with an Apartment/Studio on the back. Main home comes with: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Kitchen, Dining area, Living room, inside laundry and kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The Apartment/Studio comes with: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen and Living room and it is located on the back of the main home with a separate entrance. All utilities are master metered, meaning they are NOT separate metered. All Block fenced with sliding gate, with 5 concrete slab spaces for parking + 1 car carport, NO HOA, Exterior was just painted, close to schools, freeway I-10, Shopping, and bus stops. Sorry ***Non-Smoking***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have any available units?
5631 W BERKELEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have?
Some of 5631 W BERKELEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 W BERKELEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
5631 W BERKELEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 W BERKELEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 5631 W BERKELEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 5631 W BERKELEY Road offers parking.
Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 W BERKELEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have a pool?
No, 5631 W BERKELEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have accessible units?
No, 5631 W BERKELEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 W BERKELEY Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 W BERKELEY Road does not have units with dishwashers.

