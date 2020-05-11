All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5624 S. 41st Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5624 S. 41st Pl.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

5624 S. 41st Pl.

5624 South 41st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5624 South 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath village home features a private fenced backyard in a very desirable community. Great room concept with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceiling throughout. Ceiling fans, blinds throughout. Fresh Paint and new carpet. All kitchen appliances are included. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Move-in Ready, don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have any available units?
5624 S. 41st Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have?
Some of 5624 S. 41st Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 S. 41st Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5624 S. 41st Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 S. 41st Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5624 S. 41st Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5624 S. 41st Pl. offers parking.
Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 S. 41st Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have a pool?
No, 5624 S. 41st Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5624 S. 41st Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 S. 41st Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 S. 41st Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College