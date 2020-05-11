5624 S. 41st Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath village home features a private fenced backyard in a very desirable community. Great room concept with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceiling throughout. Ceiling fans, blinds throughout. Fresh Paint and new carpet. All kitchen appliances are included. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Move-in Ready, don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.